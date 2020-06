View this post on Instagram

How many of you knows this song? The band, O-Zone, is from Moldova and they are singing in Romanian. This is maybe one of the most known songs in Romanian. Vrei sa pleci dar nu ma iei! Fiți mândri că sunteți Români. #moldova #moldova🇲🇩 #moldovan #romania #romanianmusic #romaniansound #moldovanoastra #moldova_mea